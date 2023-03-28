2 Women Charged After Raid At Centereach Massage Parlor

Two women are facing charges after a raid at a Long Island massage parlor.

In response to numerous community complaints, at about 4 p.m. Monday, March 27, authorities conducted the operation in Centereach at New Day Spa on Dawn Drive.

Following an investigation, Jessica Garcia, age 30, and Wenjuan Deng, age 42, both of Flushing, Queens, were arrested and charged with unauthorized practice of a profession.

They were issued a desk appearance ticket and are scheduled to appear at First District Court in Central Islip on a later date.

The raid was conducted by:

Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers,

Town of Brookhaven Building Inspector,

Brookhaven Town Fire Marshal,

Brookhaven Town Investigator.

The Town of Brookhaven documented numerous violations and condemned the premises.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.