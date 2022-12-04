2 Drivers Charged With DWI In Separate Southampton Incidents On Same Night

Police in a Long Island town reported the arrests of two men for driving while intoxicated after separate incidents on the same night.

Both incidents happened in Southampton on the night of Friday, Dec. 2, the Southampton Town Police Department reported.

Police reported that officers initiated a traffic stop at about 10:50 p.m. on Old Farm Road in Sagaponack.

The driver, identified as 32-year-old Christian Christoffersen, of Southampton, was found to be operating the vehicle while intoxicated and was charged with DWI and multiple traffic infractions, police said.

About an hour later, officers responded to a report of a driver passed out behind the wheel at the Sunoco Gas, located at 478 County Road 39 in Tuckahoe, according to the report.

Authorities said 27-year-old Jonathan IngaGuanga, of East Hampton, was subsequently located and arrested for DWI and multiple traffic infractions.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.