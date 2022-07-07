11-Year-Old Village of Sagaponack Boy Struck, Killed By Truck

An 11-year-old boy was hit and killed by a pickup truck backing out of a work site on Long Island.

The accident took place in the village of Sagaponack around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 7.

According to Southampton Police, Southampton communications received a call about a child who had been struck by a truck, said Lt. Susan Ralph, of the Southampton Police.

Several patrol units, Easthampton Village Ambulance, Bridgehampton Fire Department, and Bridgehampton Volunteer Ambulance responded to render aid to the seriously injured child, Ralph said.

Southampton detectives responded to determine the cause of the accident and are currently on scene conducting a thorough investigation, she added.

The preliminary investigation revealed the male driver of a 2022 Ford Ranger was backing up from a work site when he struck the child riding his bicycle on Town Line Road in the Village of Sagaponack, Ralph said.

The driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The child was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. The child’s parents responded to the scene, Ralph added.

The child's name or the driver of the truck's identity has not been released by police.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

