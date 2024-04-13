Place Your Bids: Jewelry, Power Tools, Bicycles Up For Grabs At Suffolk County Police Auction

The Suffolk County Police Department will hold its next property auction on Wednesday, April 17.

Among the hot items up for grabs, according to police, are watches, jewelry, power tools, electronics, and bicycles. Photos on Facebook show there’s also at least one designer handbag.

All of the items were seized by police during criminal investigations and were never claimed once their cases were closed, a department spokesperson told Daily Voice.

Wednesday’s auction is free to attend, and no pre-registration is required.

Participants must be at least 18 years old to place a bid. All items are sold “as is” and must be purchased with cash.

The auction is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. rain or shine at the Suffolk County Police Department headquarters in Yaphank, located at 30 Yaphank Avenue.

Those eager for a sneak peek at the offerings can attend a preview showing from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 16.

A complete list of auction items can be viewed on the department’s website.

