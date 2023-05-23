Person Struck, Killed By Train Near LIRR Station In Wyandanch

The incident happened at around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, west of the Wyandanch station, near the intersection of Long Island Avenue and Straight Path.

In a post on Twitter, the MTA said service on the Ronkonkoma Branch was suspended in both directions east of Farmingdale due to a person on the tracks being struck by a train at Wyandanch.

Emergency crews found the victim dead at the scene, an MTA spokesperson confirmed to Daily Voice.

The victim was on the tracks illegally and was struck by an eastbound train, the spokesperson said.

Details about the victim, including the person's name, age, and gender, have not yet been released.

In an update at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, MTA officials said service had resumed on the Ronkonkoma Branch with 20- to 30-minute delays.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

