Clinton Bucknor, age 71, of Huntington, was arrested Thursday, May 9, following an investigation by Suffolk County Police detectives.

According to police, the victim’s sister called 911 on Wednesday, May 8, saying her 15-year-old sister had been sexually abused by a pastor at the Huntington Seventh-Day Adventist Church, located on West 9th Street.

An investigation found that Clinton sent an inappropriate photo and text to the girl and had sexual contact with her in the church’s basement in March 2024, police said.

Bucknor is charged with sexual abuse, criminal solicitation, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

He is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Friday, May 10.

Detectives asked anyone who may have been a victim of Bucknor to contact Suffolk County Police at 631-852-6531.

