Ronkonkoma Swim School Manager Suffers Cardiac Arrest In Pool, Dies 'Doing What He Loved'

Friends and family are mourning the loss of a young Long Island swim school manager who died after suffering cardiac arrest while swimming.

Stephen Petrillo, of Ronkonkoma, died Saturday, March 18, a week after he was hospitalized following the incident, according to a GoFundMe campaign to help his family with memorial expenses.

Petrillo’s death came just months after he started working as a general manager at Saf-T-Swim, according to his Facebook profile. The swimming school has more than a dozen locations across Long Island.

“Last Saturday, March 11th, he suffered a sudden cardiac arrest while doing what he loved, swimming,” Petrillo’s cousin, Crysteena Michelle said on Facebook. She added that Petrillo was an organ donor, and will “give others the chance for life.”

Writing on the GoFundMe, Petrillo’s sister, Ashley Spivack, remembered him as an “amazing artist and tremendous writer” who loved creating movie scripts.

“If he wasn’t swimming his laps at the pool, he would be dancing to Britney Spears or belting out to Lady Gaga,” she continued. “He was an incredible son and an amazing big brother.”

As of Friday, March 24, the campaign had raised over $14,000 on a goal of $12,500. Those who wish to donate can do so here.

Relatives said instead of flowers, memorial contributions in Petrillo’s name can be made to the St. Catherine’s Hospital ICU Unit, “where the medical staff worked feverishly to restore his health but were sadly unsuccessful.”

