Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Suffolk Man Wins $1 Million In New York Lottery Scratch-Off Ticket
Obituaries

Memorial Services Scheduled For Long Island Man Who Went Missing While Fishing With Son

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Memorial services have been set for Christopher Calma, a Long Island man who went missing after falling overboard while fishing with his son.
Memorial services have been set for Christopher Calma, a Long Island man who went missing after falling overboard while fishing with his son. Photo Credit: William E. Law Inc. Funeral Home

Memorial services have been scheduled for the Long Island man who went missing after falling overboard while fishing with his son on Northport Bay.

William E. Law Inc. Funeral Home in Massapequa said Christopher Calma's visition service will take place on Tuesday, July 13, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. His funeral service is set for Wednesday, July 14 at 9:45 a.m. at St. Raphael's in East Meadow.

The 50-year-old Bethpage man was fishing with his 14-year-old son when he fell into the water at about 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 3, Suffolk County Police reported.

Multiple agencies were involved in the search effort. On Tuesday, July 8, police said Calma's body had been recovered.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.