13-Year-Old Killed In Hit-Run Crash In Coram Was 'Family's Knight In Shining Armor'

Tributes are pouring in for a Long Island teenager being hailed as a hero after he died while trying to protect his sister from a hit-and-run driver.

Tyler Phillips, of Medford, died Saturday, Oct. 15 at the age of 13, according to his obituary.

His death came three days after he and his sister, Krystal Randolph, were struck by a car while walking in Coram on Granny Road on Wednesday, Oct. 12, Suffolk County Police said.

Investigators said the siblings were walking westbound in the bike lane near Middle Island Road at around 7:30 p.m. when they were hit by a light gray 2005-2009 Chevrolet Equinox.

The driver then fled the scene westbound on Granny Road, police said.

While Phillips’ wounds would later prove fatal, Randolph suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Relatives credit her survival to the quick actions by her brother.

“He is a hero because he saved his sister from being hit by that car,” the teens’ aunt, Crystal Floww, wrote on a GoFundMe campaign to help the family with memorial expenses.

Steffani Campbell, a family friend, echoed that sentiment, telling NBC New York that Phillips tried pushing Randolph out of the car’s path.

“The car hit her first and I guess he went to jump and grab her, and it just took him,” Campbell told the outlet.

William Paca Middle School in Mastic Beach, where the teens attended eighth grade together, shared news of the boy's death in a Facebook post to students and parents.

“While we are thankful that Krystal is expected to survive, we are heartbroken to learn of Tyler’s passing,” the district said.

“We have reached out to the family to offer any support that they may need during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with Tyler’s family and friends at this time.”

The school was also making grief counselors available for any students who needed them.

Meanwhile, online tributes continue to be posted for Phillips, who is being remembered as someone who loved to spend time playing with his pets, Midnight and (the late) Petey, and was a “huge fan” of football and basketball, his obituary said.

Asked what she would never forget about Phillips, Daniella Dennis wrote on his memorial page “his beautiful eyes, his beautiful smile, and how he always made sure he was his family’s protector, their knight in shining armor.”

“My best memories of Tyler was when he was in first grade at West Middle Island Elementary School and I would help him with his academics,” Pat Dyer wrote.

“The sweetest boy who would give his sister Krystal a hug when he would see her in school. I will never forget his sweet ways and his sweet smile. Rest in peace Tyler.”

Funeral services for Phillips were held Saturday, Oct. 22, at Mangano Funeral Home in Middle Island.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Police said the vehicle involved is missing its front passenger headlight and there is damage to the front passenger bumper. The side view front passenger mirror is also broken.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 631-852-6555 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-200-TIPS.

