Winning $100K Powerball Ticket Sold At South Setauket Grocery Store

If you recently bought a Powerball ticket at a Long Island grocery store, you may be in luck.

A third-prize winning ticket worth $100,000 from the Wednesday, Jan. 25 drawing was sold in South Setauket, at the Stop & Shop located on Pond Path, New York Lottery officials announced.

The Power Play tickets each have four matching numbers and the Powerball.

Wednesday’s winning numbers were 9-17-20-38-40 and the Powerball was 18. The Power Play multiplier was 2, doubling the third-place prize to $100,000.

The Powerball drawing is held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 11 p.m.

