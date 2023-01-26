Winning $100K Powerball Ticket Sold At South Setauket Grocery Store

Contact Us
A third-prize winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was sold at the Stop & Shop in South Setauket, on Pond Path, for the drawing held Wednesday, Jan. 25.
Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

If you recently bought a Powerball ticket at a Long Island grocery store, you may be in luck.

A third-prize winning ticket worth $100,000 from the Wednesday, Jan. 25 drawing was sold in South Setauket, at the Stop & Shop located on Pond Path, New York Lottery officials announced.

The Power Play tickets each have four matching numbers and the Powerball.

Wednesday’s winning numbers were 9-17-20-38-40 and the Powerball was 18. The Power Play multiplier was 2, doubling the third-place prize to $100,000.

The Powerball drawing is held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 11 p.m.

