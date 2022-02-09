Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Sites

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: 20-Year-Old Accused Of Illegally Entering LI Home, Threatening Victim
News

Thousands Raised For Funeral Of Suffolk County Woman Killed In Crash

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
A GoFundMe has been set up for the funeral of Arely Garcia.
A GoFundMe has been set up for the funeral of Arely Garcia. Photo Credit: GoFundMe

Thousands of dollars have been raised for the funeral of a 41-year-old woman who was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Long Island.

A GoFundMe set up for the funeral of Arely Garcia has received more than $3,200 in donations as of Wednesday, Feb. 7.

The goal is to raise a total of $50,000.

Garcia, who was from Bellport, was a passenger in the car that struck a tree at about 2 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. 

Police said the car had been traveling on Montauk Highway near Old South Country Road in Brookhaven when it went off the road. 

Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. 

Police said the driver, 40-year-old Emmanuel Rivera, of Bellport, was charged with driving while intoxicated.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.