Thousands Raised For Funeral Of Suffolk County Woman Killed In Crash

Thousands of dollars have been raised for the funeral of a 41-year-old woman who was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Long Island.

A GoFundMe set up for the funeral of Arely Garcia has received more than $3,200 in donations as of Wednesday, Feb. 7.

The goal is to raise a total of $50,000.

Garcia, who was from Bellport, was a passenger in the car that struck a tree at about 2 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

Police said the car had been traveling on Montauk Highway near Old South Country Road in Brookhaven when it went off the road.

Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Police said the driver, 40-year-old Emmanuel Rivera, of Bellport, was charged with driving while intoxicated.

