Suffolk Man Charged With DWI After Crash Kills Girlfriend, Police Say

A Long Island man was charged with driving while intoxicated after a single-vehicle crash killed his girlfriend overnight.

It happened around 2 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5 in Brookhaven.

Emmanuel Rivera, age 40, of Bellport, was driving a 2001 Toyota Camry westbound on Montauk Highway, near Old South Country Road, when his vehicle left the road and struck a tree, Suffolk County Police said.

Rivera’s passenger and girlfriend, Arely Garcia, age 41, of the same address in Bellport, was pronounced dead at the scene., according to police

Rivera was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue for the treatment of minor injuries and was released.

Major Case Unit detectives charged Rivera with driving while intoxicated. He will be held overnight at the Fifth Precinct and is scheduled for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip on Sunday, Feb. 6.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6553.

