These Suffolk County Businesses Cited For Illegally Selling Baby Chicks

With Easter almost here, authorities are cracking down on businesses accused of illegally selling baby chicks.

Over the past month, employees at three Suffolk County businesses were arrested for illegally selling the animals in quantities less than legally permitted, according to the DA’s office. The arrests were made at the following businesses:

Long Island Poultry in Calverton - On March 3, employees reportedly sold Suffolk County Police detectives four baby chicks that were only a few days old.

Raleigh Poultry Farm in Calverton - On March 23, employees reportedly sold detectives three baby chicks that were only a few days old.

Agway of Port Jefferson in Mount Sinai - On April 3 employees reportedly sold detectives two baby chicks that were only a few days old, and then allegedly sold them four more the following day.

Each business was charged with one count of violating New York’s Agriculture and Markets Law, a misdemeanor. The law prohibits selling or giving away living baby chicks, ducklings, or other fowl or baby rabbits under two months old in quantities less than six.

Those convicted of breaking the law, which also prohibits dying the animals artificial colors, could spend up to a year in jail and be fined $500.

Illegal sales of baby chicks usually increase in the spring as people buy newly born baby animals, including chicks, ducklings, and rabbits for Easter gifts and decorations, according to the Suffolk County DA’s office.

“Sometimes, these animals are also dyed bright colors which can cause illness and death to the animal,” Suffolk County DA Raymond Tierney said in a statement. “I remind everyone that animals are not toys or merchandise, and my office will continue to protect animals by enforcing the laws regarding their care and sale.”

Baby chicks often wind up abandoned in local parks after Easter, where they ultimately die because they can’t fend for themselves, according to Humane Long Island.

“The only animal that belongs in an Easter basket is a stuffed animal or one made of chocolate,” said John Di Leonardo, the organization’s executive director.

“Ducks, chicks, and bunnies require daily care, safe housing, specialized veterinary care, and a 10-year commitment. Without a flock, they often die from lack of warmth or become imprinted on humans, permanently compromising their welfare.”

The DA's office encouraged anyone with information on the illegal selling or dying of baby animals to contact the agency at BEAST@suffolkcountyny.gov.

