Suspect Nabbed After Teen Found Dead In Park On Long Island

A suspect has been apprehended in the homicide of a Long Island teenager.

The victim was found dead in Cow Meadow Park in Freeport on Thursday, March 4 at 5:30 p.m. with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was identified as Daniel Garcia-Carbajal, age 19, of Freeport.

On Tuesday, April 13, Nassau County Police announced that 42-year-old Tulio O. Ayala, 42, of Central Islip, was arrested in connection with the incident.

Ayala was charged with second-degree murder and first-degree conspiracy.

He will be arraigned on Wednesday, April 14 in Mineola.

