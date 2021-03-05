Teen Found Dead On Long Island

A homicide investigation is underway after a teen was found dead on Long Island.

The victim was found deceased in Cow Meadow Park Thursday, March 4 at 5:30 p.m. in Freeport with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim has been identified as Daniel Garcia-Carbajal, age 19, of Freeport.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding this crime to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

This is a developing story.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.