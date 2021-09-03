Reward Offered BY Suffolk County SPCA After Rabbits Found Abandoned At Area Park

A reward has been offered for information that leads to the arrest of a person who abandoned five rabbits at a Long Island park.

The Suffolk County SPCA issued a $2,000 reward as they seek information regarding a complaint of five domestic rabbits that were abandoned in Greentree Park on the corner of Atrium and Radburn Lane, Farmingville.

Officials said that the rabbits were left in a diaper box while noting that “domestic rabbits cannot survive in the wild.”

The investigation into the abandoned rabbits is ongoing and Suffolk County SPCA detectives are currently canvassing the area for potential witnesses. The rabbits have since been transported to the Brookhaven Animal Shelter for treatment and evaluation.

“Abandonment of an animal is a crime,” officials stated. “The Suffolk County SPCA is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual(s) responsible.”

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Suffolk County SPCA by calling (631) 382-7722.

