Person Struck By LIRR Train

Kathy Reakes
A man was struck and injured by an LIRR train near the New Hyde Park Station. Photo Credit: MTA Twitter

A man standing on tracks of the Long Island Rail Road was seriously injured after being struck by an eastbound train.

According to officials, the person was struck around 12:50 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 9 near the New Hyde Park station. 

The 12:14 a.m. train originated from Penn Station en route to Ronkonkoma, MTA officials said.

The man was transported to an area hospital, his condition was not revealed.

As a result of the hit, there were disruptions on LIRR service on the Ronkonkoma, Oyster Bay, and Port Jefferson Lines which started at approximately 12:45 a.m., and service was restored back at 2:50 a.m.

There were slight residual delays during the morning rush hour commute, MTA officials said.

MTA Police are actively investigating the incident.

