Person Struck By LIRR Train

A man standing on tracks of the Long Island Rail Road was seriously injured after being struck by an eastbound train.

According to officials, the person was struck around 12:50 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 9 near the New Hyde Park station.

The 12:14 a.m. train originated from Penn Station en route to Ronkonkoma, MTA officials said.

The man was transported to an area hospital, his condition was not revealed.

As a result of the hit, there were disruptions on LIRR service on the Ronkonkoma, Oyster Bay, and Port Jefferson Lines which started at approximately 12:45 a.m., and service was restored back at 2:50 a.m.

There were slight residual delays during the morning rush hour commute, MTA officials said.

MTA Police are actively investigating the incident.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.