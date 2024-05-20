A winning lottery ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a convenience store on Long Island, according to New York Lottery.

The third prize-winning Powerball ticket was purchased in Southampton, at the Speedway store located at 816 County Road 39, for the drawing held on Saturday, May 18.

Saturday’s winning numbers are 19-36-37-42-59 and the Powerball is 19.

Players can check their ticket status any time on the New York Lottery website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.