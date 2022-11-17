Owner Of Brentwood Pawn Shop, Associates Indicted In Alleged Retail Crime Theft Ring

Eight people are facing charges for allegedly engaging in an organized retail theft crime ring that operated out of a Long Island pawn shop.

On Thursday, Nov. 17, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced the indictments related to the crime ring operating out of Carlos Ulloa’s pawn shop “EZ Cash Pawn and Jewelry" in Brentwood.

Tierney said the scheme began in May of 2020, and the defendants financially benefitted from stealing people's property "for an extended period of time."

Ulloa, age 50, of Patchogue, rented a warehouse in East Patchogue where "numerous" items that were allegedly stolen were recovered, according to the report.

The DA's Office said Ulloa was charged with:

One count of enterprise corruption

One count of second-degree money laundering

One count of second-degree criminal possession of stolen property

One count of fourth-degree conspiracy

In a separate indictment, he was also charged with three counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon after a stolen handgun and high-capacity magazines were located during search warrants, Tierney said.

The DA's Office said addition to Ulloa, the following individuals are also facing charges:

Henry Delgado, age 41, of Patchogue, who is accused of laundering the proceeds of the sale of the stolen merchandise

Sandra Cruz, age 23, of Patchogue, who managed the warehouse and its employees and allegedly used the warehouse to sell stolen goods for Ulloa through online websites

Sandra Palomino, age 45, of Brentwood, the manager of EZ Pawn and its employees

John Parry, age 52, of Bay Shore, an alleged “booster” for the EZ Pawn operation

Denisse Robles, age 33, of Patchogue, who is Ulloa's wife and was charged with fourth-degree conspiracy and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property

Amityville residents Samy Linares Ramirez, age 36, and his wife Blanca Patricia Menjivar Acevedo, age 28, who are accused of providing stolen high-end merchandise to be fenced by Ulloa

