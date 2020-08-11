Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: man Seriously Injured In Suffolk County Rollover Crash
News

Outage Update: New Estimated Restoration Times; Breakdown Of Most-Affected Long Island Locales

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Thousands on Long Island are still without power on Long Island as PSEG crews continue making repairs. Photo Credit: PSEG Long Island
Thousands on Long Island are still without power a week after Tropical Storm Isaias struck. Photo Credit: PSEG Long Island

Thousands on Long Island remain without power a week after Tropical Storm Isaias ravaged the East Coast.

As of 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 29,820 of PSEG Long Island’s 1,162,445 customers remained without power a week after the storm toppled trees, limbs, and power lines.

In Suffolk County, 13,437 of PSEG’s 638,022 customers were without power, while 16,297 of its 488,488 Nassau County customers were still reporting outages.

PSEG officials said that “the damage to many of these circuits is extensive, and as these individual damage spots are assessed, estimated restoration times will be refined.”

In Suffolk, outages were still reported in:

  • Huntington: 5,230;
  • Smithtown: 2,926;
  • Islip: 1,849;
  • Babylon: 1,777;
  • Brookhaven: 1,277;
  • Southampton: 93;
  • Riverhead: 89;
  • Southold: 56;
  • East Hampton: 43;
  • Shelter Island: 6.

The estimated time of restoration was listed as 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12.

In Nassau, outages were still reported in:

  • Oyster Bay: 6,580;
  • North Hempstead: 5,222;
  • Hempstead: 4,495.

The estimated time of restoration was listed as 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12 for North Hempstead and Hempstead, and 11 p.m. on Wednesday for Oyster Bay customers.

"Approximately 6,600 of that total are outages reported during the storm period, which impacted 420,000 customers," the company stated on Tuesday. "We expect that all work we have been able to identify to date will be completed by end of day Wednesday. 

"PSEG Long Island took on an additional 800 workers today and we now have more than 6,000 lineworkers, tree trimmers and other personnel are working around the clock, in 16-hour shifts, until every customer is restored."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.