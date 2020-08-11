Outage Update: New Estimated Restoration Times; Breakdown Of Most-Affected Long Island Locales

Thousands on Long Island remain without power a week after Tropical Storm Isaias ravaged the East Coast.

As of 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 29,820 of PSEG Long Island’s 1,162,445 customers remained without power a week after the storm toppled trees, limbs, and power lines.

In Suffolk County, 13,437 of PSEG’s 638,022 customers were without power, while 16,297 of its 488,488 Nassau County customers were still reporting outages.

PSEG officials said that “the damage to many of these circuits is extensive, and as these individual damage spots are assessed, estimated restoration times will be refined.”

In Suffolk, outages were still reported in:

Huntington: 5,230;

Smithtown: 2,926;

Islip: 1,849;

Babylon: 1,777;

Brookhaven: 1,277;

Southampton: 93;

Riverhead: 89;

Southold: 56;

East Hampton: 43;

Shelter Island: 6.

The estimated time of restoration was listed as 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12.

In Nassau, outages were still reported in:

Oyster Bay: 6,580;

North Hempstead: 5,222;

Hempstead: 4,495.

The estimated time of restoration was listed as 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12 for North Hempstead and Hempstead, and 11 p.m. on Wednesday for Oyster Bay customers.

"Approximately 6,600 of that total are outages reported during the storm period, which impacted 420,000 customers," the company stated on Tuesday. "We expect that all work we have been able to identify to date will be completed by end of day Wednesday.

"PSEG Long Island took on an additional 800 workers today and we now have more than 6,000 lineworkers, tree trimmers and other personnel are working around the clock, in 16-hour shifts, until every customer is restored."

