MS-13 Murder Victim Found In Shallow Grave Near Long Island High School

The body of a person believed to have been killed by MS-13 street gang members was found this week buried in a shallow grave on Long Island, police said.

Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said that a police dog led investigators to a body buried in a restricted wooded area at the end of Hempstead Boulevard near Uniondale High School.

The search for the body came following by an anonymous tip, Ryder said. No information has been released regarding the victim, who is believed to have gone missing between 2016 and 2017.

“Our homicide guys went out with information that led them to a location,” Ryder said during a Tuesday, Sept. 6 announcement. “Along with assistance from the New York State Police and their dog, they were able to locate that grave and to start to uncover the remains of one of our victims.

Ryder said that the latest victim is the 16th victim of MS-13 in Nassau County this year. Five others have been found buried in other shallow graves around throughout the county, including the Massapequa Preserve and the Roosevelt Preserve.

"We will not stop pursuing those who commit crimes in our county," Ryder added. "We'll keep pushing until we put all of these savages in jail and keep them there."

