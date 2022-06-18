Manorville Man Charged With Sending Sexually Explicit Texts To Teen

A 38-year-old Long Island man has been indicted for allegedly sending sexually explicit texts to an underage teen.

Andrew Quattrone, age 39, of Manorville, was arrested in January 2022 after investigators determined that he sent the material to a 16-year-old girl from Wantagh, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

He had sent numerous messages to the victim and arranged to meet her, police said.

Eventually, Quattrone actually met the teen and asked her to get into his vehicle, according to police. The victim said she approached his car with two friends, prompting Quattrone to flee the scene.

Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnely announced formal charges against Quattrone on Friday, June 17.

They include disseminating indecent material to minors, a felony, and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

“The sixteen-year-old victim answered a text message notification to her cell phone and was confronted with a sexually graphic image allegedly sent by the defendant, along with lines of sexually charged and obscene text messages,” Donnelly said.

“NCDA is committed to protecting our children from cyber predators and continuing our efforts to educate families in Nassau County on how to stay safe in a technologically-driven world.”

Quattrone was already jailed in Suffolk County on $1 million bond for unrelated charges.

If convicted, he could spend between 3 ½ and seven years in prison. He’s due back in court Monday, July 18.

