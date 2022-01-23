Contact Us
Police & Fire

Suffolk County Man Accused Of Sending Sexual Messages, Inappropriate Photo To Minor

Nicole Valinote
Andrew Quattrone
Andrew Quattrone Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department

A 38-year-old Long Island man was charged after police said he sent sexual messages an inappropriate picture to a 16-year-old girl.

Andrew Quattrone, of Manorville, was arrested in Wantagh on Thursday, Jan. 20, for first-degree disseminating indecent material to a minor and endangering the welfare of a minor, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

NCPD said a 16-year-old girl received texts from an unknown number that included vulgar, sexual messages and an inappropriate picture.

She asked the sender to stop but continued receiving texts, police said. 

Police said Quattrone was arrested in the incident after an investigation, and he was scheduled to be arraigned on Sunday, Jan. 23.

Authorities asked anyone who feels they may have been a victim of a similar incident to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. 

