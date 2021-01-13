Man Struck, Killed By LIRR Train

A man was struck and killed by a train on the Long Island Railroad.

The incident took place around 7 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 13, when the unidentified man was hit by a westbound train at Rockville Center, said MTA Spokesman Shams Tarek.

All passengers on the train were transferred to an arriving westbound train that arrived at 7:17 a.m. and continued on their way.

Only the Babylon Line was affected, with 15-20 minute delays including two eastbound train cancellations, he added.

An investigation of circumstances is preliminary, but criminality is not suspected, Tarek said.

