Man Struck By Car While Crossing Brentwood Street Hospitalized With Serious Injuries

A man is recovering after being struck by a car while crossing a Long Island street early Friday, Feb. 17.

Emergency crews in Brentwood were called at around 12:15 a.m. with reports that a pedestrian had been struck on Suffolk Avenue just east of Wicks Road, according to Suffolk County Police.

A preliminary investigation found that the man, who police did not identify, was walking southbound across Suffolk Avenue when he was hit by a Ford Taurus that was driving westbound.

The man was taken by ambulance to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore with serious injuries, police said. The driver was not injured.

Police impounded the vehicle to undergo safety testing.

The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Suffolk County Police Department at 631-854-8352.

