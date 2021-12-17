Long Island Man Accused Of Sharing Sexually Explicit Images Of More Than A Dozen Underage Women

A Long Island man has been accused of sharing sexually explicit images of more than a dozen underage women on a pornographic website encouraging users to harass and threaten them.

Patrick Carey, age 20, of Seaford, was arraigned on Thursday, Dec 17, after being indicted by a grand jury in November, said Acting Nassau County District Attorney Joyce A. Smith.

According to the indictment, from January 2021 through September 2021, Nassau County Police Department detectives from the Eighth Squad were contacted by approximately 11 women who had discovered images of themselves on a pornographic website.

Many of the women indicated that the images, taken when the women were in high school and middle school, were re-posted on the website from their own social media platforms and altered to suggest the women were engaging in sexual conduct, the indictment said.

The images had been allegedly altered in what is otherwise known as a “deepfake” – convincingly superimposing the victim’s faces on other separate images of women engaging in sexual conduct.

The posted images were also accompanied by personal identifying information, including full names, addresses, and telephone numbers, the indictment said.

Separately, in November 2020, another woman reported to NCPD’s Special Victims Squad that she found a sexually explicit image of herself, taken when she was underage, on the same pornographic website.

Each of the women had attended MacArthur High School in Levittown and believed that the defendant was the individual who was altering and posting their images and contact information.

The user also encouraged other users to harass the victims, including sending them lurid images and videos and sexual threats, the District Attorney's Office said.

After executing nearly two dozen search warrants on Carey’s cell phone, tablets, and other social media and web accounts, the investigation revealed Carey was in possession of several images of the victims and had allegedly shared them to social media and on the pornographic website, Smith said.

If you believe you have been the victim of Patrick Carey, contact the District Attorney's office at 516-571-2553.

