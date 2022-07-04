Know Him? Man Wanted For Assault On East Hampton

Police on Long Island are asking the public for help identifying a man who allegedly assaulted another person, causing serious injuries.

The incident took place in East Hampton during the early morning hours on Saturday, June 18.

The man assaulted the victim in the early morning hours near Atwell Steet and Muri Boulevard, said Det. Sgt. Ryan Hogan, of the East Hampton Police.

The victim suffered serious physical injuries as. result of the attack, Hogan said.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male in his early 20s, 5-foot-8, and 180 pounds.

He has a distinct tattoo on his left forearm Hogan added.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the East Hampton Police at 631-537-7575.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. To make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers, call 1-800-220-TIPS.

All calls will be kept confidential.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.