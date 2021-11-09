'It's Still Shocking,' Says Gabby Petito's Mom, Sharing Heartbreaking Message

Gabby Petito's mother, Nichole Schmidt, has shared a message expressing her grief after seeing a recommendation for a show about her daughter's story.

"When you turn on Hulu, and your daughter's story is the recommended show to watch," Nichole Schmidt tweeted on Sunday, Nov. 7. "It’s still shocking, feels like I’m outside looking in, this cannot be our life.

"We must keep going!!"

Schmidt reported Petito missing on Saturday, Sept. 11, after losing contact with the 22-year-old, who had been traveling across the country in her van with her fiancé, 23-year-old Brian Laundrie.

Petito's remains were found eight days later in a Wyoming national park.

Laundrie, who returned from the trip to his parents' Florida home without Petito on Wednesday, Sept. 1, was named a person of interest in Petito's death.

Laundrie's parents reported on Friday, Sept. 17, that they hadn't seen him in days. His remains were found in a Florida nature reserve on Wednesday, Oct. 20.

Petito's father, Joseph Petito, has also shared messages about the loss of his daughter and his hope that others will be inspired by the way she lived her life.

"Gabby is the most amazing person I've ever met," he said at Petito's funeral in September. "So, if you're going to leave here today, I'm asking that you guys be inspired by the way she treated people, all people."

Both of Petito's parents and her stepparents have worked together to create a foundation in her memory with goals of helping organizations that support finding missing persons and providing aid to organizations that help victims of domestic violence, according to the foundation's website.

"We wish to turn our personal tragedy into a positive," the mission statement reads. "It is our hope that Gabby’s foundation will bring these important issues into the forefront of the public eye to the benefit of all our communities."

