Brian Laundrie's Social Media Activities Could Provide Key Info In FBI Investigation

Brian Laundrie's online communications and social media posts could have provided key information to the FBI, according to a new report.

The Independent reported on Sunday, Nov. 7, that the late 23-year-old Long Island native's digital footprint, including texts, social media, and cellphone records, may have already been examined and pieced together by authorities, citing NewsNation Correspondent Brian Entin.

Laundrie was named a person of interest in the homicide of his fiancée, 22-year-old Gabby Petito, of Blue Point in Suffolk County, after she went missing in late August during a cross-country road trip the couple had taken.

Laundrie returned to his parents' home in Florida on Wednesday, Sept. 1, without Petito.

Petito's remains were discovered in a Wyoming national park on Sunday, Sept. 19.

Laundrie's parents reported on Sunday, Sept. 17 that they hadn't seen their son in days, and his remains were found in a Florida nature reserve on Wednesday, Oct. 20.

Laundrie's cause of death has not yet been announced.

Entin said he believes the FBI may release findings that link Laundrie to Petito's homicide before the case is closed, The Independent reported.

