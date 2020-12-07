Investigation Into Fatal Long Island Overdose Leads To Charges For Man, Woman

A man and woman are facing charges after an investigation into a fatal drug overdose on Long Island that occurred on Saturday, Dec. 5 just before 7:30 p.m. in Massapequa, police announced.
The investigation by the Long Island Heroin Taskforce into the fatal overdose of a Nassau County resident led to the arrest of Robert Brinkley, age 45, of Amityville, and Felice Streeter, age 57, of Wyandanch, according to Nassau County Police Narcotics/Vice Squad Detectives.
Brinkley was charged with:
- Three counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance,
- Three counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.
He is due to be arraigned on Sunday, Dec. 6 in Mineola.
Streeter was charged with second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana. She was issued an appearance ticket for February, 2021.
