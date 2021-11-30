IDs Released For Two Women Killed In Crash Near Long Island Intersection

The identities have been released of two female passengers who were killed in a single-vehicle crash on a Long Island roadway.

The crash happened on Sunday, Nov. 28 at 6:50 a.m. in North New Hyde Park on Marcus Avenue near the intersection of Union Turnpike.

Upon arrival, Nassau County Police Department officers discovered a 2009 Toyota Corolla overturned against a pole.

The two victims were ejected from the vehicle and suffered serious trauma, according to police.

They were both pronounced dead by a Northshore/LIJ ambulance medic at the scene, said police.

They have now been identified as Glen Oaks, Queens residents Pallavi Saini, age 39, and Parshotam Kaur, age 71.

The male driver, age 41, was removed from the vehicle and transported to an area hospital where he remains in serious critical condition, said police.

The investigation is ongoing.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

