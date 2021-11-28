Contact Us
Two Women Killed In Single-Car Crash Near Long Island Intersection

Joe Lombardi
Two female passengers were killed in a single-vehicle crash on a Long Island roadway.

It happened on Sunday, Nov. 28 at 6:50 a.m. in North New Hyde Park on Marcus Avenue near the intersection of Union Turnpike. 

Upon arrival, Nassau County Police Department officers discovered a 2009 Toyota Corolla overturned against a pole. 

Two female passengers, ages 39 and 71, were ejected from the vehicle and suffered serious trauma, according to police. 

They were both pronounced dead by a Northshore/LIJ ambulance medic at the scene, said police. 

The male driver, age 41, was removed from the vehicle and transported to an area hospital where he remains in serious critical condition, said police. 

The identities of those involved in the crash have not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

