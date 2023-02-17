Contact Us
Homeless Duo Robs Man At Knifepoint Outside Riverhead Business, Police Say

Two people are behind bars after allegedly robbing a man at knifepoint outside the Morenitas Deli on Griffin Avenue in Riverhead late Thursday night, Feb. 16.
Two people are behind bars after allegedly robbing a man at knifepoint outside a Long Island business.

The incident was reported just after 11 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, in Riverhead, outside the Morenitas Deli on Griffin Avenue near Main Street, according to Riverhead Town Police.

When officers arrived, the victim told them that a man and woman had forcibly removed his cellphone and cash at knifepoint. There were no reports of injuries.

Police eventually located and arrested the suspects, identified as Kari Reid, age 42, and Nicholas Berg, age 37. Detectives said both are homeless in the Riverhead area.

Berg is charged with first-degree robbery, while Reid is facing the following charges:

  • Robbery - 1st degree (felony)
  • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance - 7th degree (misdemeanor)
  • Town Code Violation for possessing open alcohol

Both suspects were expected to be arraigned at the Riverhead Justice Court.

Police said the incident is under investigation and asked anyone with information to contact the agency at 631-727-4500.

