Hochul Orders Probe Into Alleged Anti-LGBT Bias At Smithtown Libraries

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has ordered an investigation amid accusations that a Long Island library discriminated against the LGBT+ community.

In a statement Thursday, July 23, Hochul said she was “horrified” by reports that the Smithtown Library Board had removed all pride displays and any pride book on display from the children’s sections at all four branches.

The move was solidified in a 4-2 vote by the library’s board of trustees Tuesday, June 21.

Hochul said she was directing the New York State Division of Human Rights to launch an immediate investigation as a result.

"Public places are prohibited by law from engaging in discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity,” Hochul said. “Everyone - and particularly our state's young people - deserves to feel welcome at the library.

“For many LGBTQ+ kids, libraries are a place of refuge and information where they can be welcomed and affirmed for who they are. We will not tolerate a 'Don't Say Gay' philosophy taking root in our state.”

The removal of gay pride books during June - the official month of Gay Pride - is part of a national effort led by the conservative advocacy group Catholic Vote that urges parents to “hide the pride” by checking out all LGBT+ books available, thus emptying the shelves.

Following their vote Tuesday, the Smithtown Library board of trustees issued a statement saying that pride books are still part of the library's children's collection and can be checked out by anyone wishing to do so.

"These titles have not been removed from the collection," the board said. "The Library continues to display Pride month displays in our Teen and Adult areas."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.