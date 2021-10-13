Former Musical Director On Long Island Sentenced For Receiving Child Porn

A former choir director on Long Island will spend years behind bars after admitting to possessing and exchanging child pornography over the Internet.

Michael Wustrow, age 59, of Freeport, a former musical director at St. Agnes Cathedral in Rockville Centre, has been sentenced to 72 months in prison after pleading guilty in June 2019 to receiving child pornography.

The charge had carried a maximum potential sentence of 20 years in prison.

In addition to the prison term, Wustrow will also register as a sexual offender upon his release.

Acting US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Jacquelyn Kasulis said that in June 2016, undercover police officers on Long Island engaged in chats with Wustrow over the instant messaging service “Kik.”

During the investigation, Wustrow discussed child pornography and shared images of child porn with the undercover officers while using the moniker “pervdad516” as his screen name on Kik.

Kasulis said that in September 2017, Wustrow was found to be in possession of multiple images on his iPhone of children engaged in sexually explicit conduct, including images of a toddler being abused by an adult that he received over the instant messaging service.

“Today’s sentence underscores the serious consequences Wustrow will face for years to come for his sordid role in receiving child pornography and perpetuating the sexual abuse of children,” Kasulis said. “Protecting vulnerable children from predators and those who traffic in child pornography will always be a priority of this Office and the Department of Justice.”

FBI Assistant Director-in-Charge Michael Driscoll added that “Wustrow’s actions, and the material he collected, are a shock to our collective conscience.

“Thankfully, he's now headed to federal prison where he will no longer be a danger to the innocent children who have no ability to protect themselves from evil.”

