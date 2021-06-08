Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: COVID-19: Long Island Infection Rate Holds Steady; New Breakdown By Community
News

DNA Match Leads To Arrest In Long Island Restaurant Burglary

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A DNA match has led to the arrest of a man for breaking into an Elmont restaurant.
A DNA match has led to the arrest of a man for breaking into an Elmont restaurant. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A DNA match has led to the arrest of a man for allegedly entering a Long Island restaurant and stealing hundreds of dollars from the register.

Riqui Rodriguez, aka, Riqui Nunez, age 37, of Brooklyn, who is also suspected of other burglaries, was arraigned on  Thursday, Aug. 5, for charges of burglary and criminal mischief, said Acting Nassau County District Attorney Joyce Smith. 

Smith said, in July 2020, Rodriguez allegedly threw a brick through the window of the SeaFood House restaurant at 247 Hempstead Turnpike in Elmont and entered the restaurant illegally through the broken window. 

Rodriguez allegedly took the cash register, smashed it to the ground, and stole approximately $200 in cash before leaving through the same broken window. 

Both DNA and video evidence were recovered from the scene. Rodriguez’s DNA profile was a match to the DNA recovered at the Elmont burglary, Smith said. 

The DNA profile generated from the investigation was also found to be a match to DNA samples found at more than a dozen additional burglaries of businesses including restaurants, pharmacies, and nail salons in Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Queens, the DA's Office said.

Bail was set at $50,000 cash, $100,000 bond, or $1 million partially secured bond. 

Rodriguez faces a maximum sentence of up to seven years in prison on the top count. 

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the department's criminal complaint hotline at 516-571-3505.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.