Cyberattack Targets Suffolk County Government, Hackers Post Stolen Docs Online, Report Says

Leaders on Long Island are vowing to continue the people’s work despite a cyberattack on Suffolk County’s computer system that has led to stolen documents with personal information being posted online, NBC 4 New York reports.

The attack, which was first discovered Thursday, Sept. 8, has impacted everything from the county’s police department to traffic court proceedings and has forced a countywide shutdown of all email and web services.

Visitors to the official Suffolk County website are greeted with a simple list of county departments and their contact information.

In the latest development Friday, Sept. 16, the group behind the attack posted documents with personal information obtained from the hack on the dark web, NBC 4 reports.

The hackers threatened to post more documents unless Suffolk County pays them off, according to the outlet.

Among the stolen material are thousands of files taken from county court records and the Sheriff’s Office, along with the personal data of citizens and county employees, the outlet reports.

County officials said a “threat actor” had claimed responsibility for the attack and that an incident response team was working closely with law enforcement.

Speaking at a press conference Tuesday, Sept. 13, Suffolk County Executive Steven Bellone said contingency plans had been enacted and the county is providing services “through other redundant means and methods.”

“The essential work of county government continues,” he added.

The cyberattack started inside the Suffolk County Police Department with an alert warning of suspicious activity, according to reports.

911 service has not been impacted as a result of the attack, officials confirmed.

It’s expected to take several weeks before the issue is resolved.

Click here to read the full report from NBC 4 New York.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.