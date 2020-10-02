COVID-19: Long Island Sees Uptick In Positive Testing Rate, Cases; Latest County Totals

Long Island saw an uptick in both cases and the positivity rate for COVID-19 testing, according to newly released data on Friday, Oct. 2.
A total of 119,493 test results were reported to New York State on Thursday, Oct. 1 — a new record high.
In the top 20 "hotspot" zip codes, 6,703 tests were conducted, yielding 429 positives or a 6.4 positivity rate.
In the remainder of the state, 112,790 were conducted yielding 1,169 positives or a 1.03 percent positivity rate.
Here are positivity testing rates for the last three days on Long Island:
- Tuesday, Sept. 29: 1.3 percent
- Wednesday, Sept. 30: 1.0 percent
- Thursday, Oct. 1: 1.3 percent
In Nassau County, 105 new cases were reported on Thursday with another 104 in Suffolk County.
There were seven deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Thursday, with none on Long Island -- bringing the total to 25,497 during the pandemic.
Here is overall state data for Thursday:
- Patient Hospitalization - 648 (+36)
- Patients Newly Admitted - 123
- Hospital Counties - 37
- Number ICU - 146 (+5)
- Number ICU with Intubation - 65 (+2)
- Total Discharges - 76,916 (+82)
- Deaths - 7
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.