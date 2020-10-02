Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
COVID-19: Long Island Sees Uptick In Positive Testing Rate, Cases; Latest County Totals

Joe Lombardi
COVID-19 positive test
COVID-19 positive test Photo Credit: Pixabay

Long Island saw an uptick in both cases and the positivity rate for COVID-19 testing, according to newly released data on Friday, Oct. 2.

A total of 119,493 test results were reported to New York State on Thursday, Oct. 1 — a new record high. 

In the top 20 "hotspot" zip codes, 6,703 tests were conducted, yielding 429 positives or a 6.4 positivity rate. 

In the remainder of the state, 112,790 were conducted yielding 1,169 positives or a 1.03 percent positivity rate. 

Here are positivity testing rates for the last three days on Long Island:

  • Tuesday, Sept. 29: 1.3 percent
  • Wednesday, Sept. 30: 1.0 percent
  • Thursday, Oct. 1: 1.3 percent

In Nassau County, 105 new cases were reported on Thursday with another 104 in Suffolk County.

There were seven deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Thursday, with none on Long Island -- bringing the total to 25,497 during the pandemic.

Here is overall state data for Thursday:

  • Patient Hospitalization - 648 (+36)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 123
  • Hospital Counties - 37
  • Number ICU - 146 (+5)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 65 (+2)
  • Total Discharges - 76,916 (+82)
  • Deaths - 7

