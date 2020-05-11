COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Breakdown Of Long Island Cases By Community

There were less than 175 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Long Island as the positive infection dropped back to near 1 percent, according to data released Thursday, Nov. 5.

In Nassau, the state Department of Health was reporting 74 new COVID-19 cases in Suffolk and 100 in Nassau, according to the latest data released. There have now been nearly 50,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in both Nassau and Suffolk County since the pandemic began.

There has been a total of 1,120,188 COVID-19 tests administered in Suffolk, resulting in 49,854 (4.5 percent) positive cases. In Nassau, there have been 50,702 positive cases out of 1,111,418 tests (4.6 percent).

There were no new deaths reported on Long Island, as the death toll remained at 2,022 in Suffolk and 2,218 in Nassau.

In the past week, Long Island has seen a slight uptick in its positive infection rate in those tested. The latest data from the state Department of Health:

Saturday, Oct. 31: 20,181 tests administered, resulting in 283 (1.4 percent) positive cases;

Sunday, Nov. 1: 12,741 tests administered, resulting in 179 (1.4 percent) positive cases.

Monday, Nov. 2: 20,292 tests administered, resulting in 371 (1.8 percent) positive cases;

Tuesday, Nov. 3: 15,193 tests administered, resulting in 174 (1.1 percent) positive cases;

Wednesday, Nov. 3: 15,193 tests administered, resulting in 174 (1.1 percent) positive cases;

A breakdown of confirmed and new COVID-19 cases in Suffolk, according to the county Department of Health as of, Nov. 5:

Islip: 14,638;

Brookhaven: 12,071;

Babylon: 8,090;

Huntington: 6,303;

Smithtown: 3,212;

Southampton: 1,400;

Riverhead: 917;

Southold: 477;

East Hampton: 313;

Shelter Island: 13.

The most confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nassau County are being reported the county's Department of Health have been reported in:

Hempstead: 2,576;

Freeport: 1,927;

Elmont: 1,555;

Uniondale: 1,508;

Valley Stream: 1,399;

Levittown: 1,382;

Hicksville: 1,262;

East Meadow: 1,148;

Glen Cove: 1,109;

Franklin Square: 974;

Long Beach: 971;

Woodmere: 893;

Baldwin: 809;

Oceanside: 761;

Roosevelt: 755;

North Valley Stream: 723;

New Cassel: 725.

Since the pandemic began, New York has administered 15,034,157 COVID-19 tests, with 515,815 testing positive. A total of 25,868 New Yorkers have died since mid-March.

