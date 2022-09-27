Coram Man Convicted Of Attempting To Traffic, Kidnap Women In Suffolk County

A 57-year-old man was convicted of attempting to traffic and kidnap two women on Long Island.

Andrew Frey, of Coram, pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and obstruction of justice on Tuesday, Sept. 27, according to Breon Peace, United States attorney for the Eastern District of New York.

The guilty plea follows his conviction on Tuesday, Sept. 20, by a federal jury on charges for the attempted sex trafficking and attempted kidnapping of two victims, Peace reported.

“Frey targeted and used violence against vulnerable members of our society seeking to exploit them for his own sexual gratification,” Peace said. “Fortunately, the young women whom the defendant sought to victimize were able to escape. Today’s guilty plea, and the jury’s verdict, make clear there was no escape from justice for this dangerous defendant.”

In October 2018, Frey lured a sex worker into his car in Mastic and threatened her life after she refused to go to a secluded location on the beach with him, the US Attorney's Office said.

He began speeding, locked the car's doors, and grabbed the woman's neck, Peace reported.

The victim escaped by jumping from Frey's moving vehicle, suffering injuries to her back, according to the report.

Peace said Frey later found the woman sleeping in a friend's parked car at a Long Island Railroad station, and he tried to remove her from the car while armed with a knife.

Her friend sped away, and Frey chased after them in his car until they managed to escape, Peace said.

Then in July of 2019, Frey tried to take a sex worker to a secluded wooded area in Coram, according to the report.

When she refused, Frey screamed that he "owned" her and grabbed her while he was driving to prevent her from leaving, the US Attorney's Office reported.

She also escaped by jumping out of the moving car, suffering an injury to her knee, the report said.

According to the US Attorney's Office, when Frey was arrested in November 2019, officers found the following during a search of his car:

Multiple sets of handcuffs

Knives

Rope

Other items that he could use for restraint

A device that allowed Frey to conceal his license plate with the push of a button

Law enforcement also found a Glock 23 handgun and ammunition in a safe in Frey's home, which he wasn't permitted to own since he's a convicted felon, Peace said.

The US Attorney's Office said Frey had pressured his son to obtain a pistol permit to conceal that he was the actual owner of the firearm.

