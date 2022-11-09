Centereach Man Indicted For Murder Of 33-Year-Old Woman In Parking Lot Of Coram Strip Mall

A 30-year-old man was indicted on a murder charge in the fatal shooting of a 33-year-old woman in a Long Island parking lot.

Anthony Santiesteban, of Centereach, was charged with second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in the death of Martina Thompson, of East Patchogue, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

Investigators found that on Saturday, Oct. 29, Santiesteban engaged in a lengthy conversation with Thompson, which was captured on surveillance video, and then followed her into a desolate fenced area in the rear parking lot of a strip mall, located on Middle Country Road in Coram, the DA's Office said.

He then allegedly shot Thompson in the face, Tierney reported.

The DA's Office said Santiesteban was seen on video walking out of the fenced area with what appeared to be a semi-automatic handgun.

The murder weapon, a loaded and defaced 9mm handgun, was recovered from Santiesteban’s bedroom on Wednesday, Nov. 2, Tierney said.

“This defendant allegedly killed the victim in a brazen and thoughtless manner. Thankfully, he was caught with the murder weapon in his hand on high-definition video,” Tierney said. “Violent crime, particularly gun violence, will not be tolerated in Suffolk County. These cases are a priority, and we will do everything in our power to put a stop to the violence.”

Santiesteban was remanded without bail, and he is set to appear in court again on Tuesday, Dec. 13, according to the report.

