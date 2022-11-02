Centereach Man Charged After East Patchogue Woman Shot, Killed In Coram

A suspect is now in custody after the fatal shooting of a young woman on Long Island.

The shooting happened around 1:25 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 in Coram.

Suffolk County Police responded to a 911 call reporting shots fired in the rear parking lot of 24 Middle Country Road.

When officers arrived, they located the woman suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

The woman, Martina Thompson, age 33, of East Patchogue, was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue where she was pronounced dead.

On Tuesday, Nov. 1, police arrested Anthony Santiesteban, age 30, of Centereach, outside of his home.

Santiesteban was charged with second-degree murder.

He was held overnight at the Sixth Precinct and is scheduled for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip on Wednesday, Nov. 2.

