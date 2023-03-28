Contact Us
Alert Issued For Missing 14-Year-Old From Calverton

Andrea Alejandra Espana, age 14, was last seen leaving her Calverton home at around 6 p.m. Monday, March 27. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl from Long Island.

Andrea Alejandra Espana, age 14, was last seen leaving her Calverton home, located on Hill Rise, at around 6 p.m. Monday, March 27, according to Suffolk County Police.

Espana is described as a white, Hispanic female, approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall and 127 pounds. She has long black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing green pajama pants, a black hooded sweatshirt, and white Crocs shoes.

Anyone with information on the teen’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Suffolk County Police Department at 631-852-8752 or call 911.

