Admitted Child Sex Abuser From Central Islip Busted Trying To Flee Country, DA Says

A Long Island man who admitted to sexually abusing a young child over the course of several years was arrested as he tried fleeing the country, prosecutors said.

Yonathan Ramirez Argueta, age 28, of Central Islip, pleaded guilty to multiple child sex crimes in Suffolk County Court on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

Prosecutors said Ramirez Argueta began abusing the child in May of 2018, when she was five years old. The abuse continued until April 2022, when the 9-year-old reported it to an adult.

Immediately after the child came forward, Ramirez Argueta fled to Georgia and tried to board a one-way flight to Central America, according to prosecutors. He was arrested at the airport and was later extradited back to Suffolk County.

“No child should ever once be subjected to such abuse, let alone to have it last over the course of four years of their young life,” Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney said in a statement.

“This defendant picked a defenseless innocent child to abuse and what he did is simply unacceptable. (His) conviction saves the victim from having to testify and should send a message that the sexual abuse of children will have severe consequences in Suffolk County.”

In court Wednesday, Ramirez Argueta pleaded guilty to the following charges:

Course of Sexual Conduct Against a Child - first degree (violent felony)

Course of Sexual Conduct Against a Child - second degree (violent felony)

Endangering the Welfare of a Child (misdemeanor)

He is expected to be sentenced to 12 years in prison, followed by 18 years of supervised release. Sentencing is set for Wednesday, March 22.

