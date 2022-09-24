4 Suffolk Businesses Closed, 2 Women Charged After Complaints, Including For Prostitution

Four businesses on Long Island were shut down and two women were arrested following quality of life complaints from residents.

Suffolk County Police coordinated with Brookhaven town investigators, building inspector, and fire marshall to investigate numerous quality of life complaints, including prostitution.

Police said more than 50 summonses were issued to four establishments for various code violations and all four were shut down including:

The J & L Spa, 600 East Middle Country Rd., Selden.

No Name, 3663 Route 112, Coram.

Foot Relaxing Station, 1070 Middle Country Road, Selden.

Natural Spa, 2373 Middle Country Rd., Centereach.

Two women were arrested at 3663 Route 112, Coram. Ming Luo, age 37, and Hongli Wang, age 52, both of Queens, were charged with unauthorized practice of a profession.

They are being held overnight at the Fourth Precinct and are scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Saturday, Sept. 24.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.