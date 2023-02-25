30-Year-Old Dies In Drunk Driving Crash Involving Garbage Truck In Brentwood, Police Say

A 30-year-old man is dead following a suspected drunk driving crash involving a garbage truck on Long Island.

The crash was reported at around 4:30 a.m. Friday, Feb 24 in Brentwood, near the intersection of Suffolk Avenue and Fulton Street, according to Suffolk County Police.

A preliminary investigation found that Miguel Portillo, age 30, of Brentwood, was driving an Infiniti eastbound on Suffolk Avenue when he tried to make a left turn onto Fulton Street. His vehicle was struck by a Kenwood garbage truck that was heading westbound.

Portillo’s front passenger, Ronald Landaverde, of Brentwood, was taken to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Short, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Another passenger in Portillo’s car, identified as a 43-year-old Brentwood man, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 37-year-old garbage truck driver, Herson Iglesias, of Brentwood, was not injured, police said.

Portillo was hospitalized with serious injuries and was later charged with driving while intoxicated. He is expected to be arraigned at a later date.

Police said the crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

