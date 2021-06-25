21-Year-Old MS-13 Member Known As 'Revolver' Admits To 2018 Long Island Murder

A purported member of the MS-13 street gang with an apparently fitting nickname has admitted to his role in a murder spree on Long Island in 2018, authorities announced.

Elmer Guitierrez, also known as “Revolver,” pleaded guilty this week to second-degree murder and first-degree conspiracy for his roles in multiple violent incidents that left multiple perceived threats dead.

When he is sentenced, on Tuesday, Aug. 10, Gutierrez is expected to receive between 20 years to life in prison, while acting Nassau County District Attorney recommended 31 years to life.

Gutierrez’s co-defendant, Yonathan “Turbo" Sanchez, was sentenced to 34 years to life in prison in July. The case against co-defendant, Carlos Guerra, 21, is pending. Cases against two minors

On Dec. 15, 2018, 23-year-old Ian Cruz, a perceived enemy of MS-13 - a gang on Long Island - was lured to Bayswater Point State Park in Far Rockaway with the promise of drugs and sex.

He allegedly met with a 13-year-old girl, walked to the park, where Sanchez, Guerra, and a teenage boy hid with guns and knives.

Sanchez allegedly emerged from the bushes and shot Cruz four times in the head with a .22 caliber revolver. They then took his belongings and fled to a Nameoke Street apartment where Sanchez and Guerra lived.

Before the murder, the six allegedly planned Cruz’s murder and photographs of him allegedly disrespecting MS-13 were circulated amongst them.

Cruz’s body was found in just his underwear on a blanket the next day by someone at the park.

Two days after Cruz’s murder, on Dec. 17, 17-year-old Far Rockaway resident Harold Sermeno was lured to the Five Towns Community Center in Lawrence.

He and the 13-year-old drank and smoked at a picnic table, at which point the five others emerged from “strategic areas of the park,” and shot him several times in the head and chest, according to Singas.

The DA said that Gutierrez sliced his victim’s neck with a machete. The six then fled to the same apartment. Sermeno’s body was found the following morning by someone walking a dog in the area.

Police officers recovered the machete that was allegedly used in the murder of Sermeno and a .22 caliber revolver that was allegedly used in both murders at the Nameoke Street apartment.

“Elmer Gutierrez and his co-defendants methodically planned the murder of Ian Cruz for allegedly disrespecting MS-13,” Smith said. “Just two days later, Gutierrez sliced the neck of 17-year old Harold Sermeno with a machete after the victim was shot multiple times.

“This senseless violence has no place in our community, and I thank our partners at the NYPD, NCPD, Queens District Attorney’s Office and FBI Long Island Gang Task Force for helping solve these two murders.”

