20-Year-Old Indicted For Shooting Two Outside Main Street Restaurant In Suffolk

A 20-year-old identified as a gang member has been indicted for attempted murder for allegedly shooting two men outside a popular Long Island restaurant.

Ethan Ladd is also charged with two counts of first-degree assault, one count of first-degree criminal use of a firearm, and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini.

At approximately 2 a.m. on Saturday, June 19, Ladd entered a restaurant near 109 Main Street in Port Jefferson where he encountered a 23-year-old man and a 20-year old man and allegedly became engaged in an argument with one of the men.

Ladd, the two men, and several other individuals moved to a nearby parking lot where a physical altercation ensued with one of the men, the complaint says.

Ladd, a resident of Port Jefferson Station, allegedly retrieved a .380 caliber handgun from his vehicle and shot one of the men in the abdomen. He then allegedly shot the other man twice in the leg and once in the arm at close range before fleeing the scene in his vehicle.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital with serious physical injuries.

Ladd was arrested on Sunday, June 20. Ladd has been identified by law enforcement as a member of the Just Chasing Money (JCM) gang, Sini said.

“This was a senseless act of gun violence committed by a dangerous individual,” Sini said. “Both victims have been left with severe lasting impacts as a result of the shooting."

Ladd is due to appear in court again on Thursday, Aug. 26.

If convicted of the top counts, Ladd faces a maximum sentence of 50 years in prison.

