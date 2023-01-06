16-Year-Old Purposely Strikes Minors With Car Before Crashing In Brentwood, DA Says

A 16-year-old Long Island boy is facing attempted murder charges for allegedly mowing down two pedestrians with his car before crashing into another driver, prosecutors said.

Christopher Hernandez, age 16, of Brentwood, was formally indicted on multiple charges that include two counts of attempted murder, assault, and reckless endangerment, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday, Jan. 6.

Prosecutors said Hernandez sought out the minor victims on Friday, Dec. 9, while driving a Honda Civic in Brentwood.

After spotting them walking on the opposite side of Third Street near Third Avenue, Hernandez made a U-turn before striking each victim separately at a high rate of speed, prosecutors allege.

The first impact caused the victim to be thrown approximately 30 feet into a private yard, resulting in a compound fracture to his leg.

The second victim was thrown approximately 40 feet before landing on a sidewalk, breaking both shoulders and a wrist, according to investigators.

Hernandez’ vehicle only came to a stop after crashing into another car near the intersection of Third Avenue and Third Street.

Suffolk County Police later obtained surveillance footage that showed both collisions with the victims and the car crash.

“It is alleged that this defendant sought out his two victims and used his vehicle to intentionally strike them as they walked defenselessly on the streets of Brentwood,” Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.

“Accidentally striking a pedestrian is bad enough, but using your car as a weapon to intentionally harm others is outrageous and will not be tolerated.”

Hernandez was arraigned in Suffolk County Family Court on Thursday, Jan. 5. A judge set his bail at $350,000 cash or $750,000 bond.

