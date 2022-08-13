Contact Us
11 Suffolk County Beaches Closed To Bathing Due To Excess Bacteria

Joe Lombardi
Nearly a dozen Long Island beaches are closed to bathing due to excess bacteria.
The 11 beaches are all on the north shore of Suffolk County. They are:

  • Terraces on the Sound and Beech Road Beach in Rocky Point; 
  • Sound Beach Property Owners’ Association Beach; 
  • Knollwood Beach, Fleets Cove Beach, and Huntington Beach Community Association Beach in Huntington; 
  • Steers Beach and Asharoken Beach in Northport; 
  • Hobart Beach, Prices Bend Beach and Valley Grove Beach in Eatons Neck.

Benjamin Beach in Bay Shore and the Town of Islip Ronkonkoma Beach remain closed.

Bathing in bacteria-contaminated water can result in gastrointestinal illness, as well as infections of the eyes, ears, nose, and throat, according to Suffolk County Commissioner of Health Dr. Gregson Pigott.

Beaches will reopen when further testing reveals that the bacteria have subsided to acceptable levels., officials said

For the latest information on affected beaches, call the Bathing Beach HOTLINE at 631-852-5822.

